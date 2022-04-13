Business Break
Investigation leads to arrest of Muscogee County correctional officer

(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A correctional officer with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and relieved of her duties.

Sheriff’s office officials conducted a recent investigation which led to the arrest of 27-year-old Brianna Talley. The investigation revealed that Talley “blatantly” violated Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office policy and state law, according to a news release.

Talley is charged with the following:

  • Violation of oath by public officer
  • Items prohibited for possession by inmate (2 counts)

She is scheduled to appear in court Friday at 9 a.m.

WTVM News Leader 9 will have more details on this story in our 5/4c and 6/5c evening newscasts.

