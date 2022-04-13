Business Break
Little White House holds annual ceremony in Warm Springs recognizing President Roosevelt

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WARM SPRINGS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Little White House in Warm Springs, Georgia, hosted its annual ceremony recognizing President Theodore Roosevelt.

The U.S. President died in Warm Springs at the Little White House on April 12, 1945.

The 32nd president utilized the house as a personal retreat during his battle with polio.

Today, the organization updated its fundraising campaign as they look to make improvements to the house’s historic pool.

“He ran the country what people don’t realize from this little cottage in Warm Springs, GA. He ran the country. I mean the New Deal Program, and many of them written on the back porch of this house. I think the importance of this pool project that we’re in- that’s what brought FDR here. If it wasn’t for these waters in Warm Springs that he could get into and feel better,” said the president of Friends of the Little White House, Robin Glass.

The FDR Foundation is seeking private donations to continue working toward meeting its goal of six million dollars.

