Police investigate after bomb threat called into Opelika Learning Center

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police are investigating after a bomb threat was calling into the Opelika Learning Center.

On April 13, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a bomb threat was called to the office at Opelika Learning Center.

According to officials, all students and staff were immediately evacuated and Opelika police secured the perimeter of the building. After an investigation and a sweep of the building, the all-clear was given and students returned to the building at approximately 2:30 p.m.

If you have any information, please contact OPD at 334-705-5200.

