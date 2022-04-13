Business Break
Russell County Schools to hold pancake bash for students to connect

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County Schools is hosting its 4th annual New Student ‘Stay Connected’ Pancake Breakfast.

The event will take place April 20 at 9:30 a.m. in the Russell County High School commons area.

April is Month of the Military Child and Russell County Schools will also celebrate their military connected students on this day by wearing purple.

The event is sponsored by the Military Child Education Coalition Student 2 Student.

