U.S. Congressman visits local business in the Fountain City, speaks on current state of economy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - U.S. Congressman Drew Ferguson of Georgia stopped by the Fountain City today, getting an inside look at a local business.

He was also the guest speaker at the Muscogee County GOP meeting.

While touring Char-Broil’s global headquarters, there was a lot of talk about the current state of the economy.

Ferguson blamed the Biden administration for the rise of inflation.

The congressman also criticized the president for taking steps to shut down the Keystone Pipeline. He said the decision that environmentalists support was a massive mistake that many Americans are now paying for.

“What we’re about to see with food inflation is going to devastating to American families, and it all goes back to the weakness of this Administration and the failed policies,” stated Ferguson.

One place where inflation is hitting Americans the hardest is the gas pumps. Ferguson expressed that he supports Georgia lawmakers and Governor Brian Kemp’s move to suspend the state gas tax temporarily.

