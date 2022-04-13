Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

U.S. Congressman visits local business in the Fountain City, speaks on current state of economy

By WTVM Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - U.S. Congressman Drew Ferguson of Georgia stopped by the Fountain City today, getting an inside look at a local business.

He was also the guest speaker at the Muscogee County GOP meeting.

While touring Char-Broil’s global headquarters, there was a lot of talk about the current state of the economy.

Ferguson blamed the Biden administration for the rise of inflation.

The congressman also criticized the president for taking steps to shut down the Keystone Pipeline. He said the decision that environmentalists support was a massive mistake that many Americans are now paying for.

“What we’re about to see with food inflation is going to devastating to American families, and it all goes back to the weakness of this Administration and the failed policies,” stated Ferguson.

One place where inflation is hitting Americans the hardest is the gas pumps. Ferguson expressed that he supports Georgia lawmakers and Governor Brian Kemp’s move to suspend the state gas tax temporarily.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the scene from Ft. Benning Road Sunday night.
3 dead, 1 injured after three separate Columbus shootings
Police investigating after apartment shooting on North Washington Rd. in Talbotton
Father shoots 3-year-old during altercation with mother’s boyfriend
DETAILS: 12-year-old Columbus boy shot to death ruled as accidental
Heavy police presence on Acacia Drive in Columbus
No injuries following shooting on Acacia Drive in Columbus
UPDATE: 13-year-old shot to death in Auburn ruled ‘unfortunate accident’

Latest News

Little White House holds annual ceremony in Warm Springs recognizing President Roosevelt
Eric Lamar Person
Alabama man arrested in Columbus after attempting to flee Phenix City police
Ga. Agriculture Commissioner candidate visits farmers in Hamilton
Ga. Agriculture Commissioner candidate visits farmers in Hamilton
ON THE MOOOVE: Kadie the Cow relocating to Uptown Columbus
ON THE MOOOVE: Kadie the Cow relocating to Uptown Columbus