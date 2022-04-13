Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Warm and windy Wednesday; Storms should weaken on their approach Thursday

Tyler’s forecast
Warm and turning Windy Wednesday ahead of showers and storms Thursday. The severe weather risk is very low. Tyler Allender has more details!
By Tyler Allender
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds and intermittent sunshine for your Wednesday. Rain avoids us during the day as we warm up and the winds pick up. Gusts of 20 to 25 mph are anticipated at times out of the south and southeast this afternoon. We max out in the low 80s. Severe weather will be a big concern across the Mississippi Valley on this Wednesday and the risk diminishes overnight as the system slides south and east. Mostly cloudy tonight with rain and storms approaching our east Alabama counties well after midnight - arriving around to 4 to 9 AM ET. Those storms are expected to weaken significantly as they move into the Chattahoochee Valley early Thursday. The severe weather potential is very low. A stronger storm or two may pack winds up to 40 or 50 mph early, but you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy Thursday. We have a 60 to 70% rain coverage possible at any time of the day as a slow moving front works through the region. Highs will be in the 70s. Warmer low 80s return Friday as we’re graced with more sunshine. We have just a slight chance of a shower but the better rain chances are expected south of Highway 82. Easter weekend is looking unsettled at times. Scattered showers and storms are forecast to dot the landscape at times as the old front pays a visit back to the north. You will have dry time for some church services and egg hunts, but have some inside plans ready to go. The details should come more into focus Thursday and Friday so expect some tweaks to the forecast. Another potential of showers and storms is expected Monday before cooler and drier air returns Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Lows will be in the 40s Wednesday morning!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DETAILS: 12-year-old Columbus boy shot to death ruled as accidental
Police investigating after apartment shooting on North Washington Rd. in Talbotton
Father shoots 3-year-old during altercation with mother’s boyfriend
Man dies after Sunday shooting in Columbus
A crash involving an overturned truck has been cleared on Interstate 85 northbound in Opelika.
Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-85 NB in Opelika
Theodre Leroy Halls, Jr.
Opelika man arrested on multiple sex charges in Auburn

Latest News

Warm and turning Windy Wednesday ahead of showers and storms Thursday. The severe weather risk...
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Windy & Warm Wednesday; Storms Return Early Thursday AM
While severe weather will be a big threat well to our west today and tomorrow, it will be...
Toasty Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of next round of showers/storms
Toasty today and tomorrow with highs in the 80s. Showers and storms arrive early Thursday but...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go