Warm and windy Wednesday; Storms should weaken on their approach Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds and intermittent sunshine for your Wednesday. Rain avoids us during the day as we warm up and the winds pick up. Gusts of 20 to 25 mph are anticipated at times out of the south and southeast this afternoon. We max out in the low 80s. Severe weather will be a big concern across the Mississippi Valley on this Wednesday and the risk diminishes overnight as the system slides south and east. Mostly cloudy tonight with rain and storms approaching our east Alabama counties well after midnight - arriving around to 4 to 9 AM ET. Those storms are expected to weaken significantly as they move into the Chattahoochee Valley early Thursday. The severe weather potential is very low. A stronger storm or two may pack winds up to 40 or 50 mph early, but you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy Thursday. We have a 60 to 70% rain coverage possible at any time of the day as a slow moving front works through the region. Highs will be in the 70s. Warmer low 80s return Friday as we’re graced with more sunshine. We have just a slight chance of a shower but the better rain chances are expected south of Highway 82. Easter weekend is looking unsettled at times. Scattered showers and storms are forecast to dot the landscape at times as the old front pays a visit back to the north. You will have dry time for some church services and egg hunts, but have some inside plans ready to go. The details should come more into focus Thursday and Friday so expect some tweaks to the forecast. Another potential of showers and storms is expected Monday before cooler and drier air returns Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Lows will be in the 40s Wednesday morning!

