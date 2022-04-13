Business Break
Watching For Some Strong Storms Early Thursday AM

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As expected tonight, storms are in progress to our west and are strong to severe. We will be tracking these into our area overnight into early Thursday morning, with the main time-frame of concern between about 2-3 AM ET and 7-8 AM ET. We don’t expect any major concerns with severe weather, but a few storms may contain pockets of gusty winds with some heavy downpours and lightning along the way. Going into Thursday afternoon, some lingering showers are possible, with highs in the mid 70s. Friday looks like a great day - a lot of sunshine and highs back in the lower 80s. Unfortunately, the return of rain and storms will be just in time for Easter weekend and Monday of next week with a 50-70% coverage expected and highs back in the 70s. Look for a brief cool-down on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s and lows in the 40s for many spots early Tuesday and early Wednesday. We’ll warm the forecast back up by the middle and end of next week with dry conditions expected.

