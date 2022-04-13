Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

WTVM Editorial 04/13/22: Gun Buybacks and Crime

WTVM Editorial 04/13/22: Gun Buybacks and Crime
By Holly Steuart
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When local police offer gift cards or cash in exchange for guns, many people think it’s a great idea, and that streets will be safer with fewer guns in circulation.

But the reality of gun buyback programs is more complicated than that.

Unfortunately, gun buybacks rarely succeed in capturing illegal weapons used in violent crimes.

The common sense reason is simply that criminals won’t surrender their guns.

Studies since the 1990′s show that many people who respond to gun buyback programs give back guns that are not the type used most often in violent crime.

Guns offered up to police are not the semi-automatic handguns used almost universally in gun crimes and mass shootings.

The guns turned in are usually revolvers or sometimes rifles…often it’s a gun someone inherited or it may be an older, unreliable weapon.

2021 data from the National Incident Based Reporting System shows no decrease in firearm-related crime of greater than 1.3 percent during the year following a gun buyback.

In addition, that same study shows that 50% of participants in gun buyback programs have another firearm at home they don’t surrender.

Of course, that’s not to say gun buybacks like the Columbus Police Department’s effort last week are completely ineffective.

The programs do raise awareness about crime, guns in general and the need to responsibly secure firearms.

Buyback programs can persuade citizens to bring in guns they don’t want around the house anymore because they could fall into the hands of children.

Getting just one gun away from a child who might discover and carelessly fire it, is a wonderful reason to turn in a gun - and one of the best reasons for a buyback program.

But expecting large numbers of illegal guns that have been actually used in shootings to be rounded up in gun buyback programs is unrealistic.

It just doesn’t happen.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DETAILS: 12-year-old Columbus boy shot to death ruled as accidental
Police investigating after apartment shooting on North Washington Rd. in Talbotton
Father shoots 3-year-old during altercation with mother’s boyfriend
Man dies after Sunday shooting in Columbus
A crash involving an overturned truck has been cleared on Interstate 85 northbound in Opelika.
Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-85 NB in Opelika
Theodre Leroy Halls, Jr.
Opelika man arrested on multiple sex charges in Auburn

Latest News

WTVM Editorial 04/13/22: Gun Buybacks and Crime
WTVM Editorial 04/13/22: Gun Buybacks and Crime
Columbus police warn of jury duty phone scam
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives a COVID-19 update in this file photo from Oct....
Alabama’s state health officer tests positive for COVID-19
Russell County Schools to hold pancake bash for students to connect