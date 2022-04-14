Business Break
Advertisement

Beautiful Friday Ahead; Rain & Storms Return for Easter Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will be dropping back to the 40s and 50s early Friday morning with some jacket necessary for anyone heading out to school or work. Friday promises to be a beautiful day with highs in the 80s and breezy conditions through the afternoon. Unfortunately, rain and storms will return for Easter weekend, with rain at times lingering into early Monday. You’ll want to pay close attention to the timing and coverage as we progress through the weekend when it come to your Easter plans since rain is expected, just not all day or everywhere at the same time. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out, but we don’t think we will have any major concerns with severe or damaging weather. Early next week will be very wet starting out, with the best chance of rain and storms on Monday morning, but then we will notice things clearing out and cooling down for Monday night, Tuesday, and Tuesday night. Lows will be in the 40s in many spots, and a few upper 30s aren’t out of the question early on Wednesday morning. Highs by the middle and end of next week will climb back into the upper 70s and lower 80s, however, and conditions will remain dry.

