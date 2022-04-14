Columbus Boys and Girls Club offers scholarships for summer program to combat youth violence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the rise of local shootings involving minors, one local organization says they’re working to combat the problem.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley is offering scholarships for their summer program.

A recent shooting in Columbus involved the death of a 12-year-old. The Muscogee County Coroner’s office said that the child accidentally shot himself while watching his eight-year-old brother.

That same day a 13-year-old was accidentally shot to death in Auburn.

Then, two 19-year-olds were killed in a shooting on Benning Drive in Columbus the day before.

Rodney Close, who leads the local Boys and Girls Club, said crimes like these are unacceptable. However, he adds that parents bear the burden of stepping up to the plate to combat youth violence.

“What we’re seeing -- we’re seeing a lack of hope. And when there’s a lack of hope, a lot of kids fall into despair and really look towards the streets for support.”

According to Close, the Boys and Girls Club will be open this summer from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kids will have a chance to do drama and take trips out of Columbus in the summer program, and for teens between 13 and 18, the $250 fee will also be waived.

