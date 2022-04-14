Columbus police name second suspect in shooting death of Markayla Marshall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has issued a warrant for a second suspect in the shooting death of 17-year-old Markayla Marshall.

Eurica Turpin is wanted on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Marshall was shot in Primus King Park on Staunton Drive in Columbus on March 31.

Marshall’s sister was also injured in the shooting, but she is okay.

Previously, we’ve mentioned police arrested Ceonna Turpin for Marshall’s death. Both suspects are sisters.

