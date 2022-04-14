Business Break
Columbus police name second suspect in shooting death of Markayla Marshall

Eurica Turpin
Eurica Turpin(Source: CPD)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has issued a warrant for a second suspect in the shooting death of 17-year-old Markayla Marshall.

Eurica Turpin is wanted on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Marshall was shot in Primus King Park on Staunton Drive in Columbus on March 31.

[Click here for more information on Marshall’s murder]

Marshall’s sister was also injured in the shooting, but she is okay.

Previously, we’ve mentioned police arrested Ceonna Turpin for Marshall’s death. Both suspects are sisters.

