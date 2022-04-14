Columbus tax expert gives tips for tax extension, last-minute filing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 2022 Tax Day is closing in, and most people will have filed their taxes before Tax Day, which generally falls on April 15.

However, this year’s deadline for filing is Monday, April 18.

News Leader 9 spoke with Dr. Gwennetta Wright, owner of X-pert Tax Services in Columbus, who explained if you cannot get your taxes filed by the coming Monday, you should file for an extension.

She also explained that extensions are not used for taxpayers to have a more extended amount of time to pay back taxes. Instead, this gives an extension so that you won’t accumulate additional penalties from the IRS.

You have until midnight on Monday to complete your taxes.

