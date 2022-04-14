Business Break
Community advocates react to new LGBTQ bills passed in Alabama

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALABAMA (WTVM) - LGBTQ advocates from the Valley area are reacting to the recent passing of two bills in Alabama they call hurtful and discriminatory.

Two advocates say the bills target transgender youth and are causing many area LGBTQ organizations to create a legal plan of action.

The first bill requires students in grades kindergarten through 12 to use multi-person bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond to the sex listed on their birth certificate.

The second makes it a felony for medical professionals to use puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender people under 19.

Republicans argue the laws are needed to protect children and that decisions on gender-affirming medication should wait until adulthood.

Area advocates disagree and say politicians are intruding on the medical decisions that belong to families and their doctors.

“We’re appalled and sickened by it. There’s no excuse to try and erase an identity or pretend that it doesn’t exist. One thing that we can focus on is taking it to the supreme court. Even though it’s conservative justices right now, it’s probably where it’s gonna end up going to. And I hope and pray to God that they see what these bills are is not constitutional and basically discriminate,” expressed Colgay Pride’s executive director Jeremy Hobbs.

Vice President of Pride on the Plains Fitxz Webb added, “Thankfully, the ACLU of Alabama and two families and two brave doctors have started with filing against the bills in the house right now. So, there’s already stuff in motion, so we’re actively working and helping with protesting.”

The two families and doctors Webb mentioned officially filed lawsuits against the state of Alabama on Monday.

Governor Kay Ivey signed both bills last Friday, and they could go into effect in 30 days unless those legal actions postpone it from happening.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

