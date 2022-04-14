Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Construction for new Atlanta-based restaurant underway in Columbus

(Slutty Vegan)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Construction crews are making way for a new popular restaurant slated to open in Columbus soon.

The site of a now-demolished old China Express restaurant on Manchester Expressway is where the new Slutty Vegan restaurant will be built from the ground up.

The Slutty Vegan announced that a new location would be coming to the area on their Facebook page. This comes after their food truck made a stop in the Fountain City and had a great turnout and reviews.

The restaurant based in Atlanta serves a variety of vegan comfort food items like burgers and sandwiches.

There is no word on when construction will be complete and the restaurant will open.

Keep with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County correctional officer arrested, relieved of duties
Eric Lamar Person
Alabama man arrested in Columbus after attempting to flee Phenix City police
Arrested, fired MCSO correctional officer could face up to 10 years in prison
Eurica Turpin
Columbus police name second suspect in shooting death of Markayla Marshall
Heavy police presence, crime scene tape at Wilson Apartments in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Wilson Apartments in Columbus

Latest News

Rolling Stone’s band member stops in Auburn as anniversary gala guest speaker
Rolling Stone’s band member stops in Auburn as anniversary gala guest speaker
Traffic signal coming to major intersection in Auburn
New traffic signal coming to major intersection in Auburn
Columbus Boys and Girls Club offers scholarships for summer program to combat youth violence
LaGrange City Council holds public hearing discussing election map changes