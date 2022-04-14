Construction for new Atlanta-based restaurant underway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Construction crews are making way for a new popular restaurant slated to open in Columbus soon.

The site of a now-demolished old China Express restaurant on Manchester Expressway is where the new Slutty Vegan restaurant will be built from the ground up.

The Slutty Vegan announced that a new location would be coming to the area on their Facebook page. This comes after their food truck made a stop in the Fountain City and had a great turnout and reviews.

The restaurant based in Atlanta serves a variety of vegan comfort food items like burgers and sandwiches.

There is no word on when construction will be complete and the restaurant will open.

