Construction for new Atlanta-based restaurant underway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Construction crews are making way for a new popular restaurant slated to open in Columbus soon.
The site of a now-demolished old China Express restaurant on Manchester Expressway is where the new Slutty Vegan restaurant will be built from the ground up.
The Slutty Vegan announced that a new location would be coming to the area on their Facebook page. This comes after their food truck made a stop in the Fountain City and had a great turnout and reviews.
The restaurant based in Atlanta serves a variety of vegan comfort food items like burgers and sandwiches.
There is no word on when construction will be complete and the restaurant will open.
