Former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein dies days after cancer diagnosis

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn and Loachapoka communities are mourning the loss of a loved one this week. Former Auburn University quarterback and Loachapoka High School coach Jeff Klein died Wednesday, just days after it was discovered he had cancer.

“We have the title of co-workers, but coach Klein was like a family member, like a brother,” said Loachapoka head football coach and Athletic Director Reco Newton.

According to Klein’s wife Adrienne, he was admitted to a hospital last week with extreme back pain that later turned into a cancer diagnosis. He suffered a stroke on Tuesday, his wife said, before dying on Wednesday afternoon.

Klein spent the last five years at Loachapoka High School, Newton said, where he served as the head baseball coach, as well as a coach on the football team handling the run game and coaching quarterbacks.

“He meant a lot to our program and to our athletics. You’re talking about a guy that could light up a room,” said Newton.

Klein’s impact extended away from athletics as well.

“He always looked out for the betterment of every child that we got that ran the hallways in our school,” said Newton. “He went beyond and above the call of duty to make sure as far as his broadcasting class, that they did an excellent job with filming our games.”

He was the quarterback at Auburn from 1999-2001 with most of his playing time coming in 1999. The Auburn football Twitter account posted a tweet Thursday remembering Klein.

An Auburn Man through and through. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of former Auburn QB Jeff Klein.



Rest In Peace, Jeff.

SEC Network and ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic played with Klein at Auburn. He posted several tweets in remembrance of Klein Wednesday night and on Thursday.

We lost a good one today.

It was an honor to play in front of you, a privilege to be your friend,

And a joy to watch the husband, father & coach you had become.

Rest easy 9. Your boys will know your legacy. We love you.

War Eagle!

Newton remarked that Klein was an Auburn guy through and through.

“For him it was faith, it was family, and it was Auburn football,” said Newton. “That’s all he talked about was his playing days at Auburn.”

There has been a GoFundMe page set up to help out Klein’s family.

Klein is survived by his wife Adrienne and three sons: Cannon, Coley and Clayton.

