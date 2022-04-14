Jury finds suspect guilty in 2006 murder of Lori Slesinski

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - On day 10 of trial, an Auburn murder suspect has been found guilty on two capital murder charges.

Derrill Richard Ennis was arrested in 2018 for the murder of 24-year-old Lori Slesinski back in 2006.

Slesinski’s body has never been found, but her car was found burned on Dekalb street.

On April 14, Ennis was found guilty for first degree capital murder burglary and first degree capital murder kidnapping.

Ennis is sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Below is a timeline on the disappearance of Lori Slesinski:

June 9, 2006: Derrill Richard Ennis runs out of gas, calls a friend to bring a gas tank to fill up his car. Asks friend if he can keep the gas tank, friend tells Ennis no. Ennis starts car and drives off.

June 10, 2006: Last time Lori was seen by friends and family.

June 13, 2006: Arlene Slesinski (Lori’s mom) reports Lori as missing.

June 13, 2006: Auburn Police Officer Lee Hodge says the door looked ‘splintered’ on Slesinski’s mobile home the day she was reported missing. Hodge noticed scuff marks on walls, bedding shuffled, phone cords missing, kitchen rugs missing, temperature set inside was freezing. Trashcan lid located inside trailer in the office/storage area. Gold hoop earring with hair on it.

June 13, 2006: Ennis brought in for questioning after Slesinski’s disappearance.

June 14, 2006: Auburn Police Officer Randy Armstrong searches Ennis’ 1993 Dodge Intrepid - sold to him by Slesinski a day before she went missing. Items found in Ennis’ vehicle: two tiki torches, Clorox cleaning spray, flair bottles, shoe polish, two bottles of air fresheners, Febreze, growing formula, bathroom cleaner, PH test, a cloth and a cleaning brush.

June 15, 2006: Auburn Detective Charles Buckner takes swab of blood from inside Slesinski’s mobile home.

June 17, 2006: Lori’s 2005 Mazda Tribute burned to the frame off of Dekalb Street in Auburn. Officers also found gas tank in woods

June 17, 2006: Officer Hodge says he found a hand-rolled cigarette, partially burned, in the area. DNA from blood on Slesinski’s door matched DNA sample Ennis gave to police, also matched semen found on Slesinski’s bedsheets.

August 6, 2018: Derrill Richard Ennis is arrested on two counts of capital murder in Pilot, Virginia.

