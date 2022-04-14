LaGrange City Council holds public hearing discussing election map changes

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange City Council will hold a public hearing to discuss the proposed changes to their election map.

According to Mayor Jim Thornton, the districts need to be changed to achieve the federal one-person, one-vote requirement.

Based on the 2020 Census, District 1 had over 17,000 residents. However, District 2 only has a little more than 13,000 residents.

LaGrange City Council asked the map-makers to take existing district maps and make as few changes as possible to achieve population equality.

You can voice your opinion on the new maps on April 26.

Once adopted, the map will be used for a special election this fall to fill the unexpired term of the late Legree McCamey as well as for future city council elections.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.