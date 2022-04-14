Local LGBTQ community react to Alabama’s anti-transgender bills

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - LGBTQ advocates from Columbus and East are Alabama are reacting to the recent passing of bills in Alabama that they call hurtful and discriminatory. Two advocates tell News Leader Nine these new bills will be fought to the highest power.

The two bills in Alabama target transgender youth including one bill that criminalizes certain medical acts for young transgender people is causing many area LGBTQ organizations to create a plan of action against the bills.

The first bill would make it a requirement for students in grades K-12 to use multi-person bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond to the listed sex on the child’s birth certificate. The 2nd bill is Alabama’s Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act that will make it a Class C felony for medical professionals to use puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender people under age 19. Republicans argue the bills are needed to protect children and that decisions on gender-affirming medications should wait until adulthood. Area advocates say politicians are interfering with medical decisions that belong with families and their doctors.

“We’re appalled and sickened by it. There’s no excuse to try and erase an identity or pretend that it doesn’t exist,” said Colgay Pride of Columbus Executive Director Jeremy Hobbs. “One thing that we can focus on is taking it to the supreme court, even though it’s conservative justices right now it’s probably where it’s gonna end up going to. And I hope and pray to God that they see what these bills are is not constitutional and basically discriminate.”

“Thankfully the ACLU of Alabama and 2 families and 2 brave doctors have started with filing against the bills in the house right now,” said Vice President of Auburn’s Pride on the Plains Fitz Webb. “So, there’s already stuff in motion so we’re actively working and helping with protesting. "

The two families and doctors officially filed lawsuits against the state of Alabama Monday. Governor Kay Ivey signed both bills Friday and they could go into effect in 30 days unless those legal actions stifle it.

Both Hobbs and Webb said protesting and contacting local law makers are ways people can help support their community.

