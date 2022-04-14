Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

MILITARY MATTERS: Georgia’s Combat Readiness Training Center for Fighter Pilots May Be Forced to Shut Down

By Jason Dennis
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTVM) - The Combat Readiness Training Center prepares Georgia airmen for combat, but it’s in danger of shutting down. There’s bipartisan backlash to that portion of President Joe Biden’s 2023 budget request, that includes the elimination of the Georgia Air National Guard Combat Readiness Training Center in Savannah.

“This is the beginning, it’s not the end. The President’s budget is a proposal. So this is the beginning. We’ve got to go through the budget process ourselves in the House, and that’s where we’re going to change minds,” U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter of Georgia said.

Georgia leaders like Republican U.S. Representative Buddy Carter and Democrat Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock are coming together to convince others in Washington of the importance of the CRTC, which brings in fighter pilots from all over the country to train off Georgia’s coast.

“The number one responsibility of the federal government is to protect our homeland. Here we are, on potentially World War 3, and we’re talking about closing a combat readiness training center? It is simply ridiculous,” Carter added.

On a recent tour of it, Representative Carter also made note of the $24million hangar being built behind him that’s due to open this fall. It will house 4th and 5th generation fighters that come to Savannah to train.

Also weighing in on the proposed closure of the Combat Readiness Training Center was the commander of the Georgia Air National Guard.

MG Thomas Grabowski said, “Like every other Air Force officer, I trust in my senior leaders. And we’re going to salute smartly, and do what the U.S. Air Force tells us to do. But we certainly hope that they take maybe one more look at this and see the value of what Savannah brings to prepare to fight a peer to peer adversary like China.”

If lawmakers can’t get the proposal reversed, the Savannah CRTC would close a year from now, next April.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DETAILS: 12-year-old Columbus boy shot to death ruled as accidental
Muscogee County correctional officer arrested, relieved of duties
Father shoots 3-year-old during altercation with mother's boyfriend
Father shoots 3-year-old during altercation with mother’s boyfriend
Man dies after Sunday shooting in Columbus
Eric Lamar Person
Alabama man arrested in Columbus after attempting to flee Phenix City police

Latest News

Traffic signal coming to major intersection in Auburn
New traffic signal coming to major intersection in Auburn
Columbus Boys and Girls Club offers scholarships for summer program to combat youth violence
Eurica Turpin
Columbus police name second suspect in shooting death of Markayla Marshall
Deliberations still underway for the capital murder trial of Derrill Richard Ennis
Deliberations still underway for the capital murder trial of Derrill Richard Ennis