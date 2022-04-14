Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

New traffic signal coming to major intersection in Auburn

Traffic signal coming to major intersection in Auburn
Traffic signal coming to major intersection in Auburn(Source: City of Auburn Facebook)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new traffic signal is coming soon to Auburn.

The city of Auburn is placing the signal light at the intersection of Shell Toomer Parkway and South College Street.

Auburn City Council approved a contract with the Alabama Department of Transportation to roll out the new project in March 2021.

Due to national supply chain delays, the project has taken longer than expected.

The poles and materials needed to complete the traffic light are now expected to arrive in late May, and the signal should be up and running late this summer.

The project will also include widening South College Street to add a right turn lane onto Shell Toomer and restriping work.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DETAILS: 12-year-old Columbus boy shot to death ruled as accidental
Muscogee County correctional officer arrested, relieved of duties
Father shoots 3-year-old during altercation with mother's boyfriend
Father shoots 3-year-old during altercation with mother’s boyfriend
Man dies after Sunday shooting in Columbus
Eric Lamar Person
Alabama man arrested in Columbus after attempting to flee Phenix City police

Latest News

Columbus Boys and Girls Club offers scholarships for summer program to combat youth violence
LaGrange City Council holds public hearing discussing election map changes
Columbus Fire, EMS meet with community groups for department feedback
76-year-old Columbus pastor returns from Ukraine mission trip
76-year-old Columbus pastor returns from Ukraine mission trip