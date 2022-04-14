New traffic signal coming to major intersection in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new traffic signal is coming soon to Auburn.

The city of Auburn is placing the signal light at the intersection of Shell Toomer Parkway and South College Street.

Auburn City Council approved a contract with the Alabama Department of Transportation to roll out the new project in March 2021.

Due to national supply chain delays, the project has taken longer than expected.

The poles and materials needed to complete the traffic light are now expected to arrive in late May, and the signal should be up and running late this summer.

The project will also include widening South College Street to add a right turn lane onto Shell Toomer and restriping work.

