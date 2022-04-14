Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police: Woman dies after getting stuck upside down while climbing US-Mexico border wall

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office reported a Mexican woman died after illegally attempting to...
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office reported a Mexican woman died after illegally attempting to cross into the U.S.(Mani Albrecht / U.S. CBP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) - Police in Arizona said a Mexican woman died after illegally attempting to cross into the U.S. earlier this week.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark J. Dannels reports deputies responded to a call from Mexican authorities at about 11 p.m. on Monday concerning a woman stuck on a border fence near Douglas, Ariz.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was climbing over the border wall when she got stuck in the ropes of a harness and trapped upside down for a significant amount of time.

The 32-year-old was transported to a local hospital, but she was pronounced deceased. Authorities in Arizona said they notified the Mexican Consulate about the incident.

An autopsy will be completed to determine the woman’s cause of death and the sheriff’s office said its investigation continues.

“These incidents are not political; they are humanitarian realities that someone has lost a loved one in a senseless tragedy,” Sheriff Dannels said. “We have to do better in finding solutions to the challenges facing our border, and we have to do it for the right reasons. Regardless of opinions, the facts should direct our progress, and we will keep working towards a shared goal of border safety and security.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DETAILS: 12-year-old Columbus boy shot to death ruled as accidental
Muscogee County correctional officer arrested, relieved of duties
Father shoots 3-year-old during altercation with mother's boyfriend
Father shoots 3-year-old during altercation with mother’s boyfriend
Man dies after Sunday shooting in Columbus
Eric Lamar Person
Alabama man arrested in Columbus after attempting to flee Phenix City police

Latest News

Traffic signal coming to major intersection in Auburn
New traffic signal coming to major intersection in Auburn
MILITARY MATTERS: Georgia’s Combat Readiness Training Center for Fighter Pilots May Be Forced...
MILITARY MATTERS: Georgia’s Combat Readiness Training Center for Fighter Pilots May Be Forced to Shut Down
Netflix is adding a double thumbs-up button for viewers to 'like' some of their favorite content.
Netflix launches new way for viewers to ‘like’ their favorite shows
Columbus Boys and Girls Club offers scholarships for summer program to combat youth violence