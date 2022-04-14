Business Break
Rolling Stone’s band member stops in Auburn as anniversary gala guest speaker

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A famed Rock’n Roll pianist was the guest speaker tonight in Auburn.

You’ve probably heard his music in the works of The Rolling Stone, Eric Clapton, John Mayer, and many more.

The College of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences’ 75th Anniversary Gala celebration was held tonight at Auburn’s Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center.

A member of the Allman Brother Band, Chuck Leavell is also a tree farmer in Twiggs County outside of Macon, Georgia, and a forestry author.

News Leader 9 talked to him about the program and the meaning of being the guest speaker for this event.

‘’And you know everyone that I’ve met that has been through this program or intelligent excellent they’re passionate about what they’re doing so it’s a tremendous honor for me to come here and share some thoughts with the with the school,‘’ Leavell expressed.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey also made a cameo and delivered a virtual address.

After studying forestry by correspondence in the mid 80′s, Leavell and his wife turned her family land into a tree farm.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

