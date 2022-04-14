Business Break
SafeHouse Ministries accepting applications for construction certification program in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - SafeHouse Ministries is teaming up with an Atlanta-based nonprofit called Construction Ready to certify people in Columbus for the construction industry.

Applications for the certification course are now open and awaiting applicants.

SafeHosue Ministries says this course has a lot to offer for free. The course covers carpentry, plumbing and general contracting.

“This program is for anybody who wants to get ahead.”

For more information on the ministries’ program, click here.

