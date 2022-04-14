Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Shooting leaves 2 men injured in Phenix City, men to be arrested on attempted murder charges

Arrest made.
Arrest made.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting near 13th Street.

On April 13, at approximately 6:08 p.m., the Phenix City Police Department responded the area of 13th Street and Whitewater Ave. in reference to two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the shooting took place in the 1300 block of 14th Street in Phenix City. Officials say Justin Lott and Andrew McDaniel went to the address over a dispute from earlier in the day. Lott got out of his vehicle and begin to shoot at the people who were at the business. One of the intended victims had his own firearm and returned fire striking Lott and McDaniel, according to Phenix City police.

Lott and McDaniel were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where they were admitted to the hospital with non-life threating injuries.

Four warrants were signed for the arrest of both Justin Lott and Andrew McDaniel for attempted murder. Once released from the hospital, Lott and McDaniel will be taken to the Muscogee County jail and then extradited back to Russell County.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County correctional officer arrested, relieved of duties
Eurica Turpin
Columbus police name second suspect in shooting death of Markayla Marshall
Eric Lamar Person
Alabama man arrested in Columbus after attempting to flee Phenix City police
Heavy police presence, crime scene tape at Wilson Apartments in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Wilson Apartments in Columbus
Arrested, fired MCSO correctional officer could face up to 10 years in prison

Latest News

Jury finds suspect guilty in 2006 murder of Lori Slesinski
Local LGBTQ community reacts to Alabama's anti transgender bills
Local LGBTQ community reacts to Alabama’s anti-transgender bills
Rolling Stone’s band member stops in Auburn as anniversary gala guest speaker
Rolling Stone’s band member stops in Auburn as anniversary gala guest speaker
Rolling Stone’s band member stops in Auburn as anniversary gala guest speaker
Rolling Stone’s band member stops in Auburn as anniversary gala guest speaker