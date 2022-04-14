Shooting leaves 2 men injured in Phenix City, men to be arrested on attempted murder charges

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting near 13th Street.

On April 13, at approximately 6:08 p.m., the Phenix City Police Department responded the area of 13th Street and Whitewater Ave. in reference to two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the shooting took place in the 1300 block of 14th Street in Phenix City. Officials say Justin Lott and Andrew McDaniel went to the address over a dispute from earlier in the day. Lott got out of his vehicle and begin to shoot at the people who were at the business. One of the intended victims had his own firearm and returned fire striking Lott and McDaniel, according to Phenix City police.

Lott and McDaniel were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where they were admitted to the hospital with non-life threating injuries.

Four warrants were signed for the arrest of both Justin Lott and Andrew McDaniel for attempted murder. Once released from the hospital, Lott and McDaniel will be taken to the Muscogee County jail and then extradited back to Russell County.

