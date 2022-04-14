Still some showers and a few storms possible through the afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mainly cloudy on this Thursday with another wave or two of scattered showers and thunderstorms anticipated through late afternoon for some. There is no severe weather threat. Highs in the 70s. Clouds start pushing south this evening. Turning clear to partly cloudy overnight with cooler temperatures for most of us; lows early Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s in places like Harris, Troup and Chambers County with low to mid 50s in most of the rest of the region, and closer to 60 down toward Fort Gaines as a cold front sits just to the south. It will be a sunny, warm and dry Friday as we top out in the low 80s. Easter weekend continues to come more into view; it looks rather unsettled at times with a very good chance you’ll see rain and storms at some point. As of now, Saturday’s rain and storm potential looks highest in the morning through mid afternoon as it pushes from northwest to southeast with some severe weather possible to the west and southwest of the Valley. Highs in the 70s with a rise in humidity again. A few isolated showers are possible from late Saturday through Sunday morning but it looks generally dry so a good time to go to church services perhaps and squeeze in an egg hunt. The second half of Easter Sunday looks like we’ll have a better opportunity for rain and storms once again with a final push late Sunday night and Monday morning. Rain coverage during those three days around 50-70%, but realize it won’t be a washout. Stay tuned for any tweaks to the forecast. A little cooler Tuesday through Wednesday morning with lows in the 40s to near 50 and highs in the 70s with plenty of sun expected.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.