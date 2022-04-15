American Heart Association to host annual Greater Columbus Heart Ball

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The American Heart Association holds its 2022 Greater Columbus Heart Ball next Friday.

The American Heart Association will host this affair at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center on April 22. The black-tie event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Greater Columbus Heart Ball is an annual gala supporting life-saving research and education programs to fight heart disease and stroke. All the funds raised support local community impact initiatives, research, and educational programs in Georgia and around the nation.

“Heart disease is our number one killer and this year’s Heart Ball will celebrate the work being done to fight it, as well as generate critical philanthropic support to drive the American Heart Association toward its goal of creating longer healthier lives,” said 2022 Heart of Columbus Chair, Michael Porter.

The event will feature a reception with pre-dinner cocktails and a silent auction. Attendees will also be treated to a seated dinner, heart-warming program, live auction, music and dancing.

“The American Heart Association depends on the commitment of volunteers, sponsors, and donors in our community to help support the important goal of health equity for all,” said Karen Preston, Regional Director. “American Heart Association-funded research has led to many important discoveries like CPR, life-extending drugs and surgical procedures that save thousands of lives each year.”

