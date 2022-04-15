Business Break
Apartment development in Opelika undergoing minor changes following resident’s feedback

New apartment complex in Opelika
New apartment complex in Opelika
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Plans for a proposed apartment complex in Opelika will be changed following feedback from residents.

The Taylor development is a multi-family apartment complex planned for the intersection of 10th street and Avenue C.

After the developer’s announcement, many citizens complained to the city council, claiming the 182-unit complex is too large and will bring unwanted traffic.

City council members announced plans for the development would go back to the city’s planning commission for further changes. The city council also voted to rezone the property from manufacturing to multi-family residential.

“There is still a long way to go. We believe in fighting for the first-floor residential. We think it’s appropriate as a whole for the city. But we are glad that everyone decided to vote and knowledge that it really wasn’t appropriate for that to be zoned for manufacturing anymore.”

City council members asked the committee to consider several changes to ensure the development matches the aesthetics of downtown Opelika.

