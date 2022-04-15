Business Break
Atlanta rapper with connections to Columbus indicted for rape, sex trafficking

(Gray)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Metro-Atlanta rapper with strong connections to Columbus was recently indicted. He faces rape and sex trafficking charges, and authorities have also accused him of luring women into prostitution.

Prosecutors say John Michael Hakeem Gibson, better known as rapper Cash Out, developed a criminal enterprise.

The district attorney’s office says Cash Out used his celebrity to lure women into prostitution.

Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Earnell Winfrey says the rapper is the figurehead of a criminal organization and could face 25 years to life for the accused crimes.

Authorities say this case should warn young women and their families about online invitations from strangers, big-named rappers or not.

