Blind Columbus race car driver becomes Guinness World Record holder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When met with adversity, most people create an alternate plan or just simply give up on their goals and dreams. But one Columbus man says it’s not about giving up. He says it’s about pushing forward and just revising parts of your plan no matter how long it takes.

Machines, welding and race cars is what Columbus resident Dan Parker has known all his life

“I am the 2005 American drag racing league pro nitrogen world champion,” said Parker.

Until a tragic racing accident in 2012.

“At 175 miles per hour, the car crossed the racetrack, hit the wall, tumbled and broke apart.,” said Parker. “I was in an induced coma for 2 weeks. My brain was swollen and compressed my optic nerve and I came home 100 percent blind for life.”

‘With his sight gone, Parker says his limitations made him feel like his dream was over.

“I went through 6 months of a pretty deep depression,” said Parker. “I was on the verge of suicide and one night it came to me in a dream, that I’d race again, and I woke up at 2 in the morning with just a clear vision.”

With his new outlook, Parker enrolled in a school for the blind to relearn life and work skills. Then he was even more inspired. First, he built a motorcycle, then...

“I basically designed the whole race car, and I was hands on helping people build it.”

4 1/2 years in the making the race car recently made it to the track to help Parker become a Guinness Book World Record holder.

“I’m the world’s fastest person driving blind folded.”

Parker beat his blind predecessor driving over 211 miles per hour.

Reigniting his passion with limitations and after nearly giving up on life. Parker says he hopes to inspire those who feel like giving up.

“It’s amazing what we can accomplish if we take quitting off the table,” said Parker. “You can have a plan a-z and as long as you keep fighting it’s amazing what you can accomplish.”

Parker said he hopes his story inspires people to keep going no matter what.

For more information on Dan Parker and his business, you can visit his website.

