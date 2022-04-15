Columbus Consolidated Government partners with CivicReady to implement emergency notifications

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Consolidated Government has a new way for residents to stay informed in case of an emergency.

They want you to sign up for CivicReady notifications, and it applies to more than your cell phone.

The new technology allows the city of Columbus to issue emergency instructions through email, text messages, social media and landlines.

Columbus intends to use the system to notify you of evacuations, fires, floods, chemical spills, power outages, etc.

It’s compatible with devices for the hearing impaired and can be translated into 11 languages.

To find out more information on CivicReady, click here.

