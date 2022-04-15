Customer’s refusal to pay bill leads to shooting at Phenix City business

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City business owner believes the military training of one of his employees helped him survive a shootout at his business.

A business owner Paul Thrasher said an argument sparked when two customers refused to pay their bill.

Warrants have been signed for the arrest of both Andrew McDaniel and Justin Lott for attempted murder.

Thrasher, a heavy-duty truck service owner in Phenix City, said police were called after the two men tried to remove a truck from the lot.

“The customer came in and was complaining about his bill. The police come down and told him to pay for the truck or don’t get the truck.”

Thrasher said the men left the store in a white car to get the money, but when they arrived, Thrasher said McDaniel started to fight. Officers arrested McDaniel and charged him with disorderly conduct.

“Right before he got arrested, his son turned around and said I will be back to get you.”

Later, Thrasher said he and three employees were standing outside the business when he recognized the white car from earlier that day.

“The driver got out of the car leaned across the top of the car with a pistol and I hollered “He’s got a gun” At that point of time the father was shooting from inside the car and the son was shooting across the car at us.”

Thrasher said if it weren’t for one of his employees being trained from the army to properly handle a gun the outcome would have been different.

Police were able to respond and arrest McDaniel and Lott, who both suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

“If there would not have been returned fire, he would have advanced on us we would have had a fatality. Thank God for my employees.”

Once McDaniel and Lott are released from the hospital, they will be taken to the Muscogee County jail and then extradited to Russell County.

