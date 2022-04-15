Easter Weekend Not a Washout, But Rain & Storms Around at Times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into Saturday, expect rain and storms to be likely during the first part of the day, with most of the showers and storms moving out between noon and 2 PM ET. During the morning, storms should start pushing in between 5 and 7 AM ET, and the main concerns will be lightning, heavy downpours, and some areas of gusty winds. Severe or damaging weather isn’t anticipated, but we’ll be on alert just in case a couple of storms get on the strong side. Most of your Saturday late afternoon and evening will be dry, and this will be the best time to get out and about. For Easter Sunday, rain and storms will likely move back in between 10 AM and 12 PM ET, so if you have any plans really early, you *should* be dry. We will unfortunately see some rain and storms at times through the afternoon and into the early evening on Easter. Rain coverage goes back up Sunday night and into early Monday morning, and this will be followed by a brief cool-down; temperatures will go below average on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, and then expect lows in the 30s and 40s early Wednesday morning. We’ll keep things dry and warm things back up later in the week with highs back in the low to mid 80s Thursday through next weekend.

