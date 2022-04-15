Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Easter Weekend Not a Washout, But Rain & Storms Around at Times

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into Saturday, expect rain and storms to be likely during the first part of the day, with most of the showers and storms moving out between noon and 2 PM ET. During the morning, storms should start pushing in between 5 and 7 AM ET, and the main concerns will be lightning, heavy downpours, and some areas of gusty winds. Severe or damaging weather isn’t anticipated, but we’ll be on alert just in case a couple of storms get on the strong side. Most of your Saturday late afternoon and evening will be dry, and this will be the best time to get out and about. For Easter Sunday, rain and storms will likely move back in between 10 AM and 12 PM ET, so if you have any plans really early, you *should* be dry. We will unfortunately see some rain and storms at times through the afternoon and into the early evening on Easter. Rain coverage goes back up Sunday night and into early Monday morning, and this will be followed by a brief cool-down; temperatures will go below average on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, and then expect lows in the 30s and 40s early Wednesday morning. We’ll keep things dry and warm things back up later in the week with highs back in the low to mid 80s Thursday through next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction for new Atlanta-based restaurant underway in Columbus
Atlanta rapper with connections to Columbus indicted for rape, sex trafficking
Muscogee County correctional officer arrested, relieved of duties
Eurica Turpin
Columbus police name second suspect in shooting death of Markayla Marshall
Heavy police presence, crime scene tape at Wilson Apartments in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Wilson Apartments in Columbus

Latest News

After a chilly start on this Good Friday, full sunshine will allow us to warm up into the low...
A fantastic Friday afternoon; rain and storms at times Easter weekend
Sunny and warmer this afternoon. A bit on the breezy side. Showers and storms will dot the...
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Beautiful Friday Ahead; Rain & Storms Return for Easter Weekend
Keep the umbrella handy through the afternoon for the possibility for more rain and a few...
A few showers or a storm through the afternoon as we start drying out