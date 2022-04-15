A fantastic Friday afternoon; rain and storms at times Easter weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a chilly start on this Good Friday, full sunshine will allow us to warm up into the low 80s during the afternoon. It will be breezy at times. We stay clear through the evening before clouds roll in overnight. All eyes are on the forecast for Easter Weekend as muggier and cloudier weather moves in; it still appears unsettled at times, but it won’t rain all day, everyday. However, you will want to have some inside plans ready when the storms do arrive as a couple of the storms could pack strong winds. The main time to watch Saturday is from mid morning to mid afternoon as a cluster of showers and storms drops down from the northwest. Some weakening is possible, and not everyone will even get much rain. Late Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday morning, including for a lot of sunrise services and egg hunts, should be mainly dry aside from maybe an isolated shower. Later Sunday afternoon, Sunday night and early Monday, rain and storms are expected to increase in coverage, packing locally heavy rain and maybe a strong storm or two. It is expected to dry out Monday afternoon with decreasing clouds. It looks like a quieter rest of next week with more sun than clouds. Cooler and drier Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning with lows in the 40s to near 50. Warming up by late next week with highs near 80 or above.

