Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency as supply chain woes continue

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, 83rd and incumbent
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, 83rd and incumbent(MGN)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency amid continued stresses to the state’s supply chain.

Gov. Kemp’s Executive Order noted that while Georgia successfully mitigated public health impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s supply chain has not fully recovered.

Included within the Executive Order is a temporary suspension of the federal regulations on the limitation of hours that commercial vehicle operators may drive; however, further declarations note that ill or fatigued drivers must immediately be given at least 10 consecutive hours of off-duty time to rest.

The Order also touches on practices of price gouging, particularly in regards to fuel, as fuel prices remain elevated.

Gov. Kemp’s full order may be read below:

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction for new Atlanta-based restaurant underway in Columbus
Atlanta rapper with connections to Columbus indicted for rape, sex trafficking
Muscogee County correctional officer arrested, relieved of duties
Eurica Turpin
Columbus police name second suspect in shooting death of Markayla Marshall
Heavy police presence, crime scene tape at Wilson Apartments in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Wilson Apartments in Columbus

Latest News

Alabama health officials spread awareness of adenovirus in children
Auburn, Opelika officers hold ‘Cops on Top’ event to raise money for Special Olympics
Auburn, Opelika officers hold ‘Cops on Top’ event to raise money for Special Olympics
Columbus Consolidated Government partners with CivicReady to implement emergency notifications
Columbus Consolidated Government partners with CivicReady to implement emergency notifications
Customer’s refusal to pay bill leads to shooting at Phenix City business
Customer’s refusal to pay bill leads to shooting at Phenix City business
American Heart Association to host annual Greater Columbus Heart Ball
American Heart Association to host annual Greater Columbus Heart Ball