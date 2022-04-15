Judge denies Abrams’ bid to seek unlimited contributions
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams cannot immediately begin raising and spending unlimited campaign contributions under a new state law.
That’s because she is not yet her party’s nominee.
Abrams and her One Georgia committee filed a lawsuit last month challenging the constitutionality of the new law, which allows certain top elected officials and party nominees to create “leadership committees” that can raise campaign funds without limits.
But they also asked the judge to order the state ethics commission not to take any action against them if they continue to raise money before the primary.
