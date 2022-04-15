Mother of Lori Slesinski speaks out after sentencing is decided

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Today, it was a guilty verdict in a high-profile murder trial we’ve been following for weeks.

Derrill Richard Ennis was arrested more than three years ago for the murder of an Auburn woman back in 2006.

The jury came back with a guilty verdict for Ennis.

The jury found Ennis guilty of two counts of capital murder in the death of 24-year-old Lori Slesinski.

Judge Walker announced the verdict, “We the jury find the defendant Derrill Richard Ennis guilty of capital murder committed while or attempting to commit while burglary in the first degree or second degree. We the jury find the defendant Derrill Richard Ennis guilty of the offense of capital murder committed while or attempting to commit kidnapping in the first degree is charged and count two of the incitement.”

Lori Slesinski was only 24 -year-old when she went missing in 2006. Although a body was discovered, Ennis was arrested 12 years later, in 2018, for her murder.

After two days of deliberations, the jury found him guilty of all charges, capital murder during a kidnapping and capital murder during a burglary.

The mother of Slesinski, Arlene Slesinski, wanted to thank everyone for the love and support throughout the years. She said a weight had been lifted off her shoulders.

“It’s been a difficult road, I won’t lie to yall, but God has given me the strength to persevere,” expressed Arlene Slesinski.

The jury was dismissed for the sentencing to continue Friday, but Arlene Slesinski said she decided to ask the judge to take the death penalty off the table, leaving the jury with one option.

She said taking the death penalty off the table is best for her family.

“As long as he’s locked away for life, that’s all that matters to me as long as he has no possibility of parole. We feel as if that’s the best decision. I don’t want to be dragged through this for the rest of my life,” she explained.

District Attorney and Lead Prosecutor Jessica Ventiere said they are thrilled with the jury’s verdict.

“They were very thoughtful. They took their time they examined the evidence, and we are very pleased with their verdict and particularly result,” said Ventiere

Friends and family of Ennis asked not to be on camera but gave us a statement.

“We know Rick, and we know he is innocent, and he has our unconditional support.”

“I’m thrilled we are able to bring justice for Lori after such a long time, and it’s nice to say that the case is closed.”

The judge sentenced Ennis to life in prison without parole. After the judge read the sentence in court, Attorneys for Ennis said that Ennis instructed his lawyers to file an appeal immediately.

