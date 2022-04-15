Business Break
Muscogee County holds meeting to discuss T-SPLOST funding

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Aside from candidates, voters will also decide whether they want to pass the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, otherwise known as T-SPLOST.

The sales tax will go from 8 percent to 9 percent if approved.

Muscogee County is one of 16 counties in the River Valley region that will receive funding from this tax.

The current T-SPLOST will expire by the end of December.

Previous funds were used for projects, including the Follow Me Trail, US 27 and Custer Road construction, and METRA improvements. The new funding would go to efforts such as widening Cusseta and Williams Road and passenger terminal expansion at the Columbus Airport.

Deputy City Manager Pam Hodge broke down how much the total projects will cost.

“If approved by voters on May 24th, has a project list of $664 million. And that is a regional project list,” said Hodge.

She broke down the funding costs during a public information meeting. If you missed that meeting, there are two additional ones scheduled.

The next one will be on April 25 at the Shirley Winston Recreation Center on Steam Mill Road and another one on April 28 at Psalmond Road Recreation Center on Psalmond Road.

