RUN THE RACE: Reality TV Competition Winner and Cancer Survivor Ethan Zohn Running the Boston Marathon

BOSTON, Ma. (WTVM) - He’s one of the most famous competitors on longtime popular reality TV show Survivor. Season 3 winner - in Africa - Ethan Zohn is the latest guest on our “Run The Race” podcast to talk about being in that competition 3 times, beating cancer twice, helping kids worldwide through soccer, and overall wellness.

Zohn is also about to run the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 18, to celebrate being in remission from cancer for 10 years! For that race, he’s working with companies to promote cannibas and being active to fight cancer. He also talks about last running Boston in 2013 when the terrorist bombing happened, and being pulled 2 miles before the finish line.

What was it like for this former pro soccer player to be diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer in his mid 30′s? On the podcast, he talks about that roller coaster and how fitness played a big role in his cancer fight. He now uses sports and his fame to deliver important health messages, including erasing the stigma on alleged “gateway drug” cannibas.

Zohn takes us through how he was picked to be in Survivor: Africa in 2001, thanks to an audition on VHS tape. He calls it a “game of relationships...and networking” that tens of millions of people watch. He also talks about how the game on TV has changed like with social media, how he went back for season 40, and how he lost 30 pounds in 35 days while on Survivor.

This athlete, after experiences playing soccer in Zimbabwe and playing with HIV+ kids in Africa while on the show Survivor, also co-founded “Grassroots Soccer.” He explains on our “Run The Race” podcast how they use soccer to help children overcome health challenges, break down barriers.

Zohn also talks about his visualization before a big event like a marathon, plus why he got involved with taking and promoting cannibas.

You can listen to this or any of the 105 episodes of the “Run The Race” podcast, focused on fitness and faith, at www.wtvm.com/podcast/.

