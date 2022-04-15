Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Salem church holds foot-washing service in recognition of Easter Sunday

Salem church hold foot washing service in recognition of Easter Sunday
Salem church hold foot washing service in recognition of Easter Sunday(Source: Pleasant Hill AME Church Facebook page)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - Easter is this weekend. A time for outdoor fun, candy and eggs.

In the Christian community, this is one of the most important holidays.

It signals the time when Jesus rose from the dead after being crucified.

The Pleasant Hill AME Church in Salem held a Maudy Thursday service tonight.

The sanctuary was filled with singing and fellowship. Following the example of Jesus, they were serving others by holding a foot washing service.

In the Bible, Jesus washed the feet of his disciples during the Last Supper, which the congregation also reenacted tonight.

“It shows us that Jesus came to be a servant, not to be served. He came because he entrusted us with the caretaking of a world that he came to save,” said Reverand Dr. Grandville Anderson III.

Foot washing is a form of worship rarely practiced nowadays.

It serves as an extension of the disciples’ baptism and signifies continual cleansing from the sin acquired through life.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County correctional officer arrested, relieved of duties
Construction for new Atlanta-based restaurant underway in Columbus
Eurica Turpin
Columbus police name second suspect in shooting death of Markayla Marshall
Heavy police presence, crime scene tape at Wilson Apartments in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Wilson Apartments in Columbus
Eric Lamar Person
Alabama man arrested in Columbus after attempting to flee Phenix City police

Latest News

Electrical pole down on Wynnton Road in Columbus
SafeHouse Ministries accepting applications for construction certification program in Columbus
Rolling Stone’s band member stops in Auburn as anniversary gala guest speaker
Rolling Stone’s band member stops in Auburn as anniversary gala guest speaker
Construction for new Atlanta-based restaurant underway in Columbus