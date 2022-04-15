Salem church holds foot-washing service in recognition of Easter Sunday

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - Easter is this weekend. A time for outdoor fun, candy and eggs.

In the Christian community, this is one of the most important holidays.

It signals the time when Jesus rose from the dead after being crucified.

The Pleasant Hill AME Church in Salem held a Maudy Thursday service tonight.

The sanctuary was filled with singing and fellowship. Following the example of Jesus, they were serving others by holding a foot washing service.

In the Bible, Jesus washed the feet of his disciples during the Last Supper, which the congregation also reenacted tonight.

“It shows us that Jesus came to be a servant, not to be served. He came because he entrusted us with the caretaking of a world that he came to save,” said Reverand Dr. Grandville Anderson III.

Foot washing is a form of worship rarely practiced nowadays.

It serves as an extension of the disciples’ baptism and signifies continual cleansing from the sin acquired through life.

