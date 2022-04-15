A Special Note To Our Viewers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM’s digital television signal is now stable.

Viewers should no longer experience audio and visual reception problems.

Following a localized but devastating power outage at our Wynnton Road studios a week ago, WTVM engineers needed to rebuild the station’s primary digital encoder that carries the WTVM signal over the air into your homes and to cable and satellite systems.

Even though WTVM broadcast engineers immediately began the process of repairing the equipment, the intermittent signal problems persisted and were aggravating to viewers.

Repairing the signal and restoring it’s stability was the most important priority for the station.

You, our viewers, are our most important customers so again we apologize for the inconvenience.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we worked to correct the problems you experienced.

Thank you!

