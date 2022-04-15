Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect arrested after man shot and killed in Valley

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Valley police arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed.

Valley Police Department and EAFD EMS were called to the 200 block of Martin Luther King Drive about a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 31-year-old Jarez Cyril Ricks, suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest. EMS transported Ricks to EAMC Lanier Emergency Room, where he succumbed to injuries.

While officers and paramedics tended to the victim, other officials took the suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Avantae Summers, into custody.

Authorities brought Summers to the Valley Police Department, where he gave an official statement admitting to shooting Ricks.

Summers was charged with murder, then transported to the Chambers County Detention Center.

The motive for the shooting is still currently unknown.

According to Valley Investigators, two handguns were recovered at the scene and several shell castings.

This case is still active. If anyone has any information concerning Ricks’ murder, you can call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction for new Atlanta-based restaurant underway in Columbus
Atlanta rapper with connections to Columbus indicted for rape, sex trafficking
Muscogee County correctional officer arrested, relieved of duties
Eurica Turpin
Columbus police name second suspect in shooting death of Markayla Marshall
Heavy police presence, crime scene tape at Wilson Apartments in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Wilson Apartments in Columbus

Latest News

Customer’s refusal to pay bill leads to shooting at Phenix City business
New apartment complex in Opelika
Apartment development in Opelika undergoing minor changes following resident’s feedback
American Heart Association
American Heart Association to host annual Greater Columbus Heart Ball
RUN THE RACE: Reality TV Competition Winner, Cancer Survivor Ethan Zohn Running the Boston...
RUN THE RACE: Reality TV Competition Winner and Cancer Survivor Ethan Zohn Running the Boston Marathon