Suspect arrested after man shot and killed in Valley

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Valley police arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed.

Valley Police Department and EAFD EMS were called to the 200 block of Martin Luther King Drive about a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 31-year-old Jarez Cyril Ricks, suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest. EMS transported Ricks to EAMC Lanier Emergency Room, where he succumbed to injuries.

While officers and paramedics tended to the victim, other officials took the suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Avantae Summers, into custody.

Authorities brought Summers to the Valley Police Department, where he gave an official statement admitting to shooting Ricks.

Summers was charged with murder, then transported to the Chambers County Detention Center.

The motive for the shooting is still currently unknown.

According to Valley Investigators, two handguns were recovered at the scene and several shell castings.

This case is still active. If anyone has any information concerning Ricks’ murder, you can call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200.

