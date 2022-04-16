500+ jobs available at Columbus Consolidated Government hiring event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Consolidated Government is holding a hiring event later this month and officials say more than 500 positions are available.

Participating departments include parks & recreations, police, public works, and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

The event will be held on April 27 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center on 4th Street.

Organizers say full-time and part-time positions are up for grabs and hiring managers will be on-site.

To see a full list of available jobs or to apply, click here.

