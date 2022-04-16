Alabama health officials spread awareness of adenovirus in children

ALABAMA (WTVM) - While you’re gathering with friends and family, the state of Alabama wants you to be on the lookout.

Several children have tested positive for the adenovirus, an illness similar to the flu.

Two children had to have liver transplants due to the virus.

Adenovirus, a strain of hepatitis, results in respiratory illnesses such as cold and gastrointestinal illnesses.

People with the virus experience symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea.

Health officials say it rarely causes an illness so severe that people need to be hospitalized and may die.

Last November, the discovery came after the Alabama Department of Public Health collaborated with pediatric health care providers and the CDC to monitor hepatitis in young children.

State health leader Dr. Karen Landers says children mainly contract the virus.

“These particular children -- the two that needed liver transplants were children that had developed liver failure as a result of this illness,” said Lander.

Landers added there is no specific treatment for the adenovirus. It’s usually spread through close contact, coughing and sneezing, or touching items with the virus and then touching your mouth.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.