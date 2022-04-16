Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn, Opelika officers hold ‘Cops on Top’ event to raise money for Special Olympics

Auburn, Opelika officers hold ‘Cops on Top’ event to raise money for Special Olympics
Auburn, Opelika officers hold ‘Cops on Top’ event to raise money for Special Olympics(Source: OPD)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ALABAMA, Ala. (WTVM) - First responders got on the roof of a Kroger’s in Auburn today. You might be wondering what they were doing up there.

Well, they’re looking to raise money for a particular cause.

Auburn and Opelika first responders are raising money for the Lee County Special Olympics.

The money will provide funding for equipment, traveling supplies, uniforms, and more for 300,000 athletes.

After surpassing their goal last year of $15,000, they upped the ante this year to $16,000.

“It feels amazing. We’ve had a lot of people that come out and say you know, we’ve heard you on the radio or saw you on the TV, and it’s exciting to have people come out here and support us today and visit with our special guests who are law enforcement they’re on the roof of both of our Kroger stores which is exciting and fun and not something you typically see,” said Elizabeth Kaufman.

So far, they have raised $8,000.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction for new Atlanta-based restaurant underway in Columbus
Atlanta rapper with connections to Columbus indicted for rape, sex trafficking
Muscogee County correctional officer arrested, relieved of duties
Eurica Turpin
Columbus police name second suspect in shooting death of Markayla Marshall
Heavy police presence, crime scene tape at Wilson Apartments in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Wilson Apartments in Columbus

Latest News

Troup County School System
Troup Co. School District announces new administrative changes for upcoming school year
Columbus Consolidated Government partners with CivicReady
Columbus Consolidated Government partners with CivicReady to implement emergency notifications
New apartment complex in Opelika
Apartment development in Opelika undergoing minor changes following resident’s feedback
American Heart Association
American Heart Association to host annual Greater Columbus Heart Ball