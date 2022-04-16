Auburn, Opelika officers hold ‘Cops on Top’ event to raise money for Special Olympics

EAST ALABAMA, Ala. (WTVM) - First responders got on the roof of a Kroger’s in Auburn today. You might be wondering what they were doing up there.

Well, they’re looking to raise money for a particular cause.

Auburn and Opelika first responders are raising money for the Lee County Special Olympics.

The money will provide funding for equipment, traveling supplies, uniforms, and more for 300,000 athletes.

After surpassing their goal last year of $15,000, they upped the ante this year to $16,000.

“It feels amazing. We’ve had a lot of people that come out and say you know, we’ve heard you on the radio or saw you on the TV, and it’s exciting to have people come out here and support us today and visit with our special guests who are law enforcement they’re on the roof of both of our Kroger stores which is exciting and fun and not something you typically see,” said Elizabeth Kaufman.

So far, they have raised $8,000.

