Central baseball wins big series over Auburn High

By Caroline Grace
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - After falling in the opener on Wednesday, Central stormed back to beat Auburn High twice on Thursday to claim the series.

The Red Devils and Tigers last met in the 2021 AHSAA 7A Semifinals. Auburn won that series and went on to win the state championship.

The first round of the Alabama state baseball playoffs begins on April 22.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

