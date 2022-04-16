Family still searching for Columbus man missing more than a month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family members are continuing the search for a 65-year-old Columbus man who hasn’t been seen in more than a month.

Police issued a missing person alert for 65-year-old Harvey “BB” Tarver on March 9. He was last seen in the area of 3rd Avenue. Authorities say Tarver is deaf-mute and it’s unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Saturday, the family released additional photos of Tarver in hopes that they will lead to new tips about his disappearance.

(Source: Nikie Harris)

He is described as being 6′2″ tall with black and gray hair, brown eyes, and weighing about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Tarver or his whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449.

