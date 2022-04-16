Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Flu outbreak postpones ‘Hamilton’ performances

A flu outbreak has postponed select performances of “Hamilton" in Oregon.
A flu outbreak has postponed select performances of “Hamilton" in Oregon.(Hamilton Broadway via MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Performances of the smash-hit musical “Hamilton” in downtown Portland have been postponed.

KPTV reports show organizers said the performances that were scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Keller Auditorium were postponed due to a flu outbreak within the company.

Organizers said for those with tickets to hold onto them while they work to reschedule the show and further details will be sent via email as soon as they’re available.

For any questions, ticket holders were urged to contact customer service at 503-417-0673 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or send an email to broadway@portlandopera.org.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customer’s refusal to pay bill leads to shooting at Phenix City business
Atlanta rapper with connections to Columbus indicted for rape, sex trafficking
Construction for new Atlanta-based restaurant underway in Columbus
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed in Valley
Linda and Eddie Flowers - Ennis' mother and stepfather - murdered in 1993 by Derrill Richard...
Family reports man convicted of murdering Lori Slesinski killed his mother, stepdad in 1993

Latest News

(L) Kerline Lubin, (M) Leonard Cross, (R) Pierre Lubin.
Amber Alert issued after hostage situation, kidnapping in Atlanta
Police issued a missing person alert for 65-year-old Harvey “BB” Tarver on March 9.
Family still searching for Columbus man missing more than a month
A New Jersey man found out that several people who all went to the same high school developed...
Environmental scientist conducts own research, finds rare brain tumors linked to high school
Chief Skip Holbrook said no one was killed in the shooting but 12 people were injured.
Police: 12 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 3 detained, no fatalities