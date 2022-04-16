Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika hosts Spring Open House to kick off holiday weekend

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Opelika kicked off the holiday weekend in a big way. Tonight was the Spring Open House.

Stores were opened late tonight and offered a variety of different specials.

People had an evening of indulgence with shopping and eating because the food trucks were also out.

‘’Stuff like this, especially when the weather changes and people wanna get out, and about again, we get to stay open late we get to talk to customers we love to see Opelika is busy and is popping as it is tonight like these are the kind of nights that we like love especially in retail, so we’re super excited to be able to stay open late and kind of have some extended shopping hours for our customers then they get to eat great food so like what better combo,” said Studio 319 manager Claire Dunnam.

It was also a time to celebrate because Sidetrack Coffee had its sixth birthday at their Fundraiser with International Justice Missions.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customer’s refusal to pay bill leads to shooting at Phenix City business
Atlanta rapper with connections to Columbus indicted for rape, sex trafficking
Construction for new Atlanta-based restaurant underway in Columbus
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed in Valley
EXCLUSIVE: Columbus businessman and wreck victim thanks the community for support
EXCLUSIVE: Columbus businessman and wreck victim thanks the community for support

Latest News

Auburn, Opelika officers hold ‘Cops on Top’ event to raise money for Special Olympics
Auburn, Opelika officers hold ‘Cops on Top’ event to raise money for Special Olympics
Troup County School System
Troup Co. School District announces new administrative changes for upcoming school year
Columbus Consolidated Government partners with CivicReady
Columbus Consolidated Government partners with CivicReady to implement emergency notifications
New apartment complex in Opelika
Apartment development in Opelika undergoing minor changes following resident’s feedback