Opelika hosts Spring Open House to kick off holiday weekend

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Opelika kicked off the holiday weekend in a big way. Tonight was the Spring Open House.

Stores were opened late tonight and offered a variety of different specials.

People had an evening of indulgence with shopping and eating because the food trucks were also out.

‘’Stuff like this, especially when the weather changes and people wanna get out, and about again, we get to stay open late we get to talk to customers we love to see Opelika is busy and is popping as it is tonight like these are the kind of nights that we like love especially in retail, so we’re super excited to be able to stay open late and kind of have some extended shopping hours for our customers then they get to eat great food so like what better combo,” said Studio 319 manager Claire Dunnam.

It was also a time to celebrate because Sidetrack Coffee had its sixth birthday at their Fundraiser with International Justice Missions.

