Showers At Times This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For Saturday, we started the day with scattered showers and storms across the area with a warm morning starting out in the 60s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a slightly more muggy air mass in place, but it won’t rain all day long and things should dry out a bit in the evening hours and ahead of sunset. After sunset, another batch of rain and storms rolls through that will mainly affect our southern most counties. For Easter Sunday, things look to start out pretty dry with just a few stray showers around through the morning hours. Heading into the afternoon and evening, a few batches of rain and storms will roll through. Both days this weekend will feature scattered showers but also will feature dry times, so it is a great time to keep your WTVM Weather App handy for the latest updates! We will keep rain and storms around through Monday before things dry out and settle down for a prolonged stretch of dry days. We are talking a whole lot of sunshine as highs climb to the mid-80s by the end of the week.

