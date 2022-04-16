Troup Co. School District announces new administrative changes for upcoming school year

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County Superintendent Brian Shumate announced the new principals and other administrative changes for the 2022-2023 school year.

Troup County has many educators moving into new positions. Several of them stepped into new principal roles, and others moved from principal to roles with the school district. There are also a few principals that are retiring after serving many years as an educator.

Hanna Beall is currently the instructional specialist of Hogansville Elementary School. She will remain and become the new principal. Beall has a professional career that has spanned over 17 years, all of them serving in the Troup County School System. She has served as an elementary teacher for six years and the last 11 as an instructional specialist.

Keneithia Cook is currently the instructional specialist of Berth Weathersbee Elementary School and will become the student’s new principal for the upcoming school year. Cook has ten years of teaching experience in elementary and middle school. She has also served as the vice president at Modern Knowledge School in Manama, Bahrain, for two years.

Shannah Mabry serves as the current instructional specialist of West Point Elementary School. Next year, she will be the new principal of Clearview Elementary School. Mabry has ten years of middle school teaching experience. In addition, she has also served as an instructional support specialist and coach.

Todd McRae will become the new principal at Callaway Middle School. He has 17 years of educational experience under his belt, serving as the principal at Mountain View Elementary and Greenville Middle School for seven years. McRae also served as the principal of Mountain View Elementary School and is currently principal at Manchester High School.

Amy Thornton serves as the principal at Callaway Middle School. She will become the new K-12 liaison for the Troup County School System.

Lindsey Lynch is currently principal for Franklin Forest Elementary School and is becoming the new professional learning coordinator for the Troup County School System.

Debra Brock is the current principal at Clearview Elementary and is retiring after 30 years with the Troup County Schoo System.

Jan Franks is retiring from being the principal at West Point Elementary. She served with the Troup County School System for 29 years.

After 32 years with the Troup County School System, Gina Turner is retiring. She is currently the principal of Hogansville Elementary.

Congratulation to all these educators, and thank you for your service.

